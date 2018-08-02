No, Trump, you DON’T need photo ID to ‘buy anything’

At a rally in Florida on Tuesday night President Trump, in making a case for showing photo ID in order to vote, said the following:

"You know, if you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID. You go out and you want to buy anything you need ID and you need your picture."

Excuse me?

Mmmm, no, sir, you don't. If you're buying cigarettes or alcohol or certain medicines you might, but groceries? No. If you want to go out and buy anything you need ID and you need your picture? No. Paying by cash, credit or debit card, no, you don't need photo ID. The dwindling cases of paying by personal check can require you to show ID, but this form of payment is becoming a rarity. You have to wonder the last time Trump was even in a grocery store. It's saying silly things like this that makes him seem at best completely out of touch or at worst making things up as he spews. I'm sorry, I mean goes.

Of course he was only trying to illustrate the point that there are times in life you have to show photo ID but never have to to vote. Any voter fraud is bad, but the problem isn't nearly as common as he has sold it as being to his diehard base.

All that being said, I would have no problem whatsoever with requiring people to show proof of identity and proof of American citizenship in order to vote. They can talk all they want about voter disenfranchisement. It's only a slight inconvenience, and honestly the only people being disenfranchised are the people who aren't supposed to be voting in an American election to begin with. In this regard, Trump is right.

