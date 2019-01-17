NJ’s favorite jarred sauce

MarianVejcik/Thinkstock

There's no other state in the country that has more discerning tastes and strong opinions about tomato sauce. For the purists, of which there are many here, jarred sauce just isn't acceptable. But with the proliferation of so many brands and modern technological advances in processing and packaging, you just have to try some of these before you say no. The better ones go for around $9. Some are more reasonably priced like my favorite. Topping my list is a local product that is homemade from the owner's mother's recipe from Sicily. Then the listener's chimed in with theirs.

  • ROMEO'S MARINARA SAUCE (NJ)
  • PAESANA SICILIAN GRAVY
  • VICTORIA WHITE LINEN MARINARA
  • ROSELLI'S TOMATOE SAUCES (NJ)
  • PASTOSA'S (NY/NJ)
  • FRANCESCA RINALDI SWEET & TASTY TOMATO
  • CARMINE LA TRATTORIA (Excellent!)
  • MICHAEL'S OF BROOKLYN
  • BONJOVI PASTA SAUCE (NJ)
  • DON PEPPINO'S PIZZA SAUCE (SOUTH JERSEY)

For those who like to make their own using canned tomatoes

  • SCALFANI'S TOMATOES (SOUTH JERSEY)
  • TUTTROSSO TOMATOES
  • RIENZI TOMATOES

If you don't think any jarred sauce is good enough or want to try something different, I trust our listeners choices!

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: food, Newsletter
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top