NJ trilogies of music, movies and food

Whitney Houston came up on the show Thursday because she would have been 55 years old. Bill Doyle casually mentioned he thought she might be part of the ultimate trilogy of New Jersey singers; Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra and Bruce Springsteen. I said that will put off a lot of Jon Bon Jovi fans, which then made him also think of Frankie Valli.

So on Friday's show we decided to have people call in with their various NJ trilogies. Some of the groups were singers, actors and iconic Jersey food. Here's what New Jerseyans came up with to best rep their state.

Singers

Paul Simon, Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra (called in by Bob)

Frank Sinatra, Whitney Houston, Carole King (called in by Bill)

Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen (called in by John)

Frankie Valli, Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra (called in by TJ)

Actors

Danny DeVito, Bruce Willis, Jack Nicholson (called in by Mark)

James Gandolfini, Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson (called in by Susan)

Joe Pesci, Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep (called in by John)

Meryl Streep, Joe Pesci, Bruce Willis (called in by Bill)

Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis, Tom Cruise (called in by Bob)

Food

Jersey pizza, clams, Jersey corn (called in by TJ)

Trenton tomato pie, taffy, Italian hotdog (called in by Justin)

Pete & Elda's pizza in Neptune, Vic's pizza in Bradley, Mad Hatter pizza in Sea Bright (called in by Art)

boardwalk pizza, Trenton pork roll, dirty water dogs (called in by Mark)

Miscellaneous

Catie called in a trilogy of athletes; Carli Lloyd, Joe Flacco and Jim Ringo

Glen called in a trilogy of NJ news events; the Hindenburg disaster, the Lindbergh kidnapping, and Chris Christie in the lawn chair on the beach.

