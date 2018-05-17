NJ man needs 10k likes for wife to let him get dog

It all started with an anniversary wish.

John Pearce is married for 14 years as of May 16, and for almost all of those years he has wanted a dog. They have three wonderful children and busy lives and his wife wanted no dog as part of the picture. So on their 14th anniversary John went on Facebook to the Scotch Plains & Fanwood Neighbors group and wrote this beauty of an anniversary sentiment.

"Today May 16 2018 marks my 14th wedding anniversary with my wife Rosemarie DelRoio Pearce. All she said before I left for work was, post a message on Facebook for I would really like that. So why post and only tell the 780 current friend list I have instead of the 12,500 members in this group.

Happy Anniversary to the rock in our family. We may laugh, cry or argue at times, but hey what happy couple does not and it is what makes us as strong as we are! Together we achieve more and all though I may not say it often or at all, I appreciate all you do for our family and I would not choose any one else to make this journey with. I love you with all my heart and if this post does not get me the dog I have always wanted, I do not know what else will! Cheers to you and I and here is to 100 more!!”

You know how marriage works. She had to respond. His wife came back with this.

"OMG! You are absolutely insane! What I meant was, I don’t need an anniversary gift because I already have all that I want. You are an AMAZING husband. We have 3 AMAZING boys. I have an AMAZING life. What do we need a dog for?" he said she wrote in response.

"With that being said, since you have turned this into a town wide game ... let’s play a game! You get 10,000 likes on this post by 8:00 a.m. Friday morning and you can get a dog.....correction...I will pick out a dog that can become part of our AMAZING family. Happy Anniversary my LOVE! You're at 148 likes, better hurry! Ps: there is no copying and pasting on any other site to get more likes!"

After years of wanting a dog, he's hoping he can pull off the impossible; getting 10,000 likes on his Facebook post. The Scotch Plains & Fanwood Neighbors page has over 12,000 members and he has to get to 10,000 by Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. That's going to be tough. As of Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. he had only 598.

Come on dog lovers and romantics in Scotch Plains & Fanwood! Can you help out a Jersey guy?

