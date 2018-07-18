NJ haikus for summertime

I was dealt a challenge last night.

Much like an editor challenged Theodor Geisel he couldn't write a book using 50 words or fewer. Dr. Seuss himself took that challenge and created Green Eggs and Ham. It was one of his most successful children's books. My results won't be all that successful.

A friend challenged me to write haikus about New Jersey. To make it even tougher, they had to be haikus about New Jersey that had something to do with summer. Why? It came up on a recent Friday game night that I dabble in writing rather dark haikus. A haiku is a Japanese poem structure using 17 syllables, typically three lines long with the first and third line having 5 each and the middle having 7. As a weird hobby I wanted to see if I could imagine Charles Bukowski writing haikus. I've done this casually for fun for less than a year. Maybe I'll try to put them in a book someday.

Anyway, enough with the back story. I have been challenged. Now I'm not saying these are going to win any awards, but here's what I came up with.

heading down the shore

toll collector hates her job

ignores me fully

you had the whole beach

yet you set up next to me

people really suck

beach badge checking kid

vapid, smug and so in charge

you'll get yours one day

is it wrong to kill

a seagull who steals my food

asking for a friend

I am Seaside Heights

Snooki and Situation

please leave me alone

smoking on the beach

Action Park, Jet Star, lawn jarts,

so many things gone

greenheads biting me

still not as painful as the

property taxes

a past rip current

haunts my future when I think

it can happen still

please talk louder still

my shut eyes must mean I want

to hear your whole life

Okay, I'll end on a positive note...

Stone Pony, Bar A,

warm beer in soft summer rain

summer is the jam!

