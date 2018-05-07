New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 7 (Afternoon)
Police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon in Asbury Park, but have offered little detail about the incident so far.
Congressmen from New Jersey are supporting efforts to curb rising prescription drug costs.
The superintendent who police say was defecating on another district's high school track every day will remain on a paid leave of absence and will not be fired from his $150,000-a-year job.
Most travelers this year are planning trips to warm weather destinations, according to AAA Travel bookings for trips between June 1 to Aug. 15.