Kenilworth ‘pooperintendent’ keeps job as he faces defecation charges

KENILWORTH — The superintendent who police say was defecating on another district's high school track every day will remain on a paid leave of absence and will not be fired from his $150,000-a-year job.

But that could change after he is indicted or found guilty.

In a message on its Twitter account, News 12 New Jersey reported that the school board voted in a special meeting on Saturday morning to retain Dr. Thomas Tramaglini. Brian Luciani, director of academics, will continue to assume the duties of superintendent.

The board met in a private session to discuss Tramaglini but took questions from the public before their vote.

Tramaglini, 42, a Matawan resident, was charged with lewdness, littering and defecating in public after a Holmdel High School resource officer investigated reports of human feces being found daily on or around the athletic track. After monitoring the track around dawn Monday, Tramaglini was identified as the person responsible and arrested, police said.

After his arrest, his request for a leave of absence was granted and Luciani was appointed to take over the position.

At the meeting on Saturday, a Kenilworth resident told Patch that she wanted Tramaglini fired because the town had become the "laughing stock" of the world.

Tramaglini has kept a low profile since the charges were filed and deleted all his social media accounts.

The news of the arrest went viral and the Holmdel school district sought to set the record straight, as some outlets had wrongly reported that their own superintendent, Robert McGarry, had been the culprit.