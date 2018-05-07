Top U.S. and world summer vacation destinations in 2018

Most travelers this year are planning trips to warm weather destinations, according to AAA Travel bookings for trips between June 1 to Aug. 15.

AAA Mid-Atlantic spokeswoman, Tracy Noble says this is shaping up to be a banner season for travel. Many are making plans to visit theme parks, sail away on a cruise, relax on a beach and explore cities here in the U.S. or abroad.

The most popular domestic travel spot is Orlando, Florida, topping the list several years in a row. The No. 2 domestic destination which is Honolulu. It ranked 4th last year. Anchorage, Alaska, comes in third followed by Seattle, Los Angeles and Anaheim, California, and Maui, Hawaii.

More than a third of families who are planning a trip together this year will visit an international destination. The top spot is Rome, which has regained its standing after coming in third last year. The second most popular international destination is Vancouver, British Columbia, followed by Dublin, London and Paris.

Beach destinations in Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Mexico can also expect an influx of travelers this summer.

Noble adds that Jersey travelers are also in sync with the national numbers.

Road trips remain the most popular family vacation option for those staying stateside, despite higher gas prices. Noble says nearly 64 percent of those planning a family trip are expected to hit the roads this year.

She says the national average for gasoline is $2.81 a gallon. In New Jersey, it's $2.89 a gallon, which is higher than a year ago at this time when gas was in the $2.40 range.

Noble has some summer travel tips.

First, plan ahead. Book early for the best deals and availability on hotels, airfare, car rentals and more.

Second, work with a travel agent. They can often have access to extra perks that you may not be able to find online by yourself.

Third, be flexible with your schedule. If you can, avoid traveling during peak times this summer, including Memorial Day weekend and around the Fourth of July, so as not to encounter congestion and crowds.

She suggests if you're taking a road trip to please get your car serviced. Make sure tires and brakes are in good working order. Pack an emergency kit that includes a cell phone and car charger, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first aid kit and a basic toolkit.

Last but not least, pack your patience. Summer is one of the busiest travel times of the year.