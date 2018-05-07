Shots fired in Asbury Park but little detail known

ASBURY PARK — Police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon but offered little detail about the incident.

The shooting was reported in the 40s block of Ridge Avenue, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, but no other details were disclosed, including the circumstances, how many people were involved, or if any arrests were made.

Pictures of the crime scene posted by the Asbury Park Press show investigators using a K9 and checking a fence and curb.

The incident was three days after a shooting on Route 33 that left Sciascia Calhoun, 24, of Freehold Township dead as she turned off the Route 33 bypass onto Halls Mills Road just before midnight on Thursday night. Prosecutors said the shooter fired at her car from another vehicle.

Kader Mustafa, 34, was formally charged with Calhoun's death on Saturday and has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Prosecutors are awaiting the the results of ballistic tests to determine if Mustafa was involved with the shootings of vehicles on April 27 in Neptune and April 28 in Holmdel.

No one was hurt in the Neptune and Holmdel incidents, according to the Prosecutor's Office, who said Mustafa was not a suspect in a shooting last Sunday in Colts Neck, that left Earl Lloyd Sanders dead as he drove on Route 18 around 2 a.m.

Sanders' funeral was Saturday at the Ely Funeral Home in Neptune.

