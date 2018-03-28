New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 28 (Afternoon)

A Neptune Township woman was charged with leaving her 2-year-old daughter alone in a parking lot.

An argument turned deadly when a man jumped out of a moving car on Monday night .

The state’s welfare watchdog agency has recovered more than $5.9 million in settlements and overpaid Medicaid benefits so far this fiscal year, including the amount that Ocean County residents agreed to repay in exchange for not getting charged with any crime.

With the United States expected to spend more than $550 billion on research and development in 2018, the personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on The Most and Least Innovative States of 2018 .