NJ woman left 2-year-old in car to go shopping, police say

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A Neptune Township woman was charged with leaving her 2-year-old daughter alone in a parking lot.

Township police say that when they arrived at the Burlington Coat Factory on State Highway 66 about 5:35 p.m. March 23, they found the child running around the parking lot. A car door was open.

Police went inside the store after the vehicle registration was traced and used the announcement system to call the mother's attention.

Humu Koroma, 33, told police that she had left her daughter in the car because the child was sleeping.

Koroma released after her arrest.

The Division of Child Protection and Permanency was notified for a potential child neglect investigation.