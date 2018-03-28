Vineland man jumps from car during arugment

Joseph Gonzalez (Joe Gonzalez via Facebook)

VINELAND — An argument turned deadly when a man jumped out of a moving car on Monday night.

Joseph Gonzalez, 27, was a passenger in a 2005 Honda Pilot driven by Vanessa Moreno as they traveled on East Landis Avenue, according to Vineland Police. After an argument, Gonzalez opened the door as they passed a ShopRite supermarket, jumped out, and was hit by the SUV.

Gonzalez was taken to Cooper Medical Center via medical helicopter, where he later died, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing; no charges have been filed.

A Facebook post by Gonzalez indicates he was the father of two young boys and a former member of the U.S. Air Force.

"I love these two so much and it makes me the happiest father on earth that they love each other just as much as I love them," Gonzalez wrote.

Brother-in-law Anthony Gonzalez wrote that Joseph helped with Puerto Rican relief efforts following last year's hurricanes damaged the island.

"R.I.P Joe Gonzalez you always been a awesome humble person always respectable," he wrote.

