Not just Lakewood: NJ’s Medicaid fraud probes recover millions

TRENTON — The state’s welfare watchdog agency has recovered more than $5.9 million in settlements and overpaid Medicaid benefits so far this fiscal year, including the amount that Ocean County residents agreed to repay in exchange for not getting charged with any crime.

Last fiscal year, which ended June 2017, the division recovered $58.6 million in improperly paid Medicaid funds.

The amount and the names of doctors and medical practices that agreed to the settlements were detailed in a report released Tuesday by the State Comptroller’s Medicaid Fraud Division.

The report also includes the $2.2 million that the state expects to recover from the 159 Ocean County residents who signed up for an amnesty program announced after state and federal authorities charged two dozen Lakewood residents last year with scamming welfare.

Those residents were not named in the report.

Audits of four health care providers found more than a half million dollars in overpaid Medicaid benefits including $198,572 to Passaic Pediatrics, $92,983 to Dr. Nagi Eltemsah, $220,213 to Performance Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, and $42,785 to Dr. Sohaila Khan. All four agreed to repay the funds.

The division also reached settlements with 13 practices and pharmacies, resulting in $3.2 million in reimbursements.

