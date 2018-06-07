New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for June 7 (Afternoon)
The body of a Cumberland County College student missing since May 24 was found in a swampy area on Monday.
Before the school year is done the township's youngest students will see metal detectors installed at the elementary schools, much like they have at the middle and high school.
New Jersey medical experts, who've handled countless cases related to allergy medications over the years, are warning allergy sufferers that the side effects of these drugs can prove deadly behind the wheel.
An unemployed woman was using her home as a kennel for more than 14 dogs without having the facilities needed to keep them healthy, police say.