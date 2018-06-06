FRANKLIN LAKES — An unemployed woman was using her home as a kennel for more than 14 dogs without having the facilities needed to keep them healthy, police say.

Danielle Weitz, 65, was arrested and charged with several counts of animal cruelty, according to Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo.

The Bergen County Animal Cruelty Task Force was first alerted to the kennel being operated by Weitz, and when they went to the home they found 14 dogs "in varying states of health and living conditions unacceptable for the well-being of the animals," Calo said.

The dogs were removed from the home and were being treated by a veterinarian.

Weitz was charged with 14 counts of failure as the owner or as a person otherwise charged with the care of a living animal or creature to provide the living animal or creature with necessary care. She is scheduled for an initial court appearance on July 12.