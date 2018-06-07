Missing NJ college student’s body found in swamp

MILLVILLE — The body of a Cumberland County College student missing since May 24 was found in a swampy area on Monday.

State Police spokesman Trooper Alejandro Goez said the body of Ronald "Ron" Vega was found during search of a marshy area of Cedarville, not far from where his car containing many of his personal belongings, including his wallet and cell phone, were found shortly after his disappearance.

The Southern Regional Medical Examiner will examine Vega's body to determine a cause and manner of death.

His mother, Destiny Suarez, created a GoFundMe page to cover funeral expenses.

"He cared so deeply about making sure that everyone felt loved and was okay. He would have taken the shirt off of his own back to give it to someone else in need. He would never pass judgement on others," Suarez wrote.

His girlfriend told New Jersey 101.5 earlier that Vega had not been acting like himself, which is all the more reason why his loved ones were concerned about his well-being.

"He's been talking about God like obsessively and his mind seemed like he was preoccupied those last couple of days," she said. "He seemed drained and exhausted. He seemed to become more mentally unstable as time went on, saying things that didn't make sense and connecting things that had no correlation. If you didn't see something the way he saw it he got mad at you and it just wasn't like him at all."

Goez said the investigation into Vega's death is ongoing.

