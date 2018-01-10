Contact Us
New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for January 10 (Afternoon)

By Annette Petriccione January 10, 2018 1:15 PM

The twelve dogs found caged in an abandoned house were described as the “most seriously matted and neglected dogs we have ever seen” by the shelter that took them in.

The American Red Cross New Jersey Region has responded to more than 35 fires in the state and helped 260 people from 92 families, since the beginning of January.

To help increase the amount of recycling in New Jersey, the state has become the first to provide an app, free of charge, to all residents who may access it through their smart devices and computers.

Funerals for the victims of the fatal New Year’s Eve shooting wrapped up this week but the legal case is far from over.

Dave & Buster’s is opening a new location next month at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, and they’re looking to fill 300 jobs.

