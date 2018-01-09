New app may help New Jerseyans become better recyclers

(Stockbyte, ThinkStock)

To help increase the amount of recycling in New Jersey, the state has become the first to provide an app, free of charge, to all residents who may access it through their smart devices and computers.

Scott Brubaker, deputy director of the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Solid and Hazardous Waste, says New Jersey could do a better job recycling but we’re not because what can be recycled, where, when and how is not consistently and clearly communicated to all residents of New Jersey, causing a lot of confusion.

The Recycle Coach app, which is currently only available in four counties — Passaic, Burlington, Hudson, Mercer and parts of Middlesex — and 70 municipalities, will be available to every county and municipality in the state within the next three months.

He says the DEP believes they could achieve significant cost-savings and efficiencies if the state actually purchased this online database for all levels of government in New Jersey.

DEP Commissioner Bob Martin says “this tool will help all New Jerseyans in achieving recycling goals and demonstrate the state’s ongoing commitment as a national leader in recycling.”

As of 2015, New Jersey has recycled 43 percent of its municipal solid waste, which is well above the national average of 34 percent.

Everything residents need to know about recycling is on Recycle Coach. Brubaker says each county and municipality will have a link on their website to page with recycling information.

Anyone, anywhere can utilize this system to understand exactly what materials are being recycled in their local community, how and when that happens.

“Municipalities and counties can communicate with their residents about problems they’re having, missed pickup days due to weather conditions. This is a real-time system that we believe will make New Jersey residents better recyclers.”

To learn more about Recycle Coach, visit https://recyclecoach.com

