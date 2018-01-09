LONG BRANCH — Funerals for the victims of the fatal New Year’s Eve shooting wrapped up this week but the legal case is far from over.

A 16-year-old boy is accused of shooting his parents and sister — Steven, Linda and Brittany — and his grandfather’s longtime companion, Mary Schulz, at close range with a rifle.

Scott Kologi is currently being held at the Middlesex County Juvenile Center.

Kologi’s 20-year-old brother Steven, grandfather Adrian and a young woman in her early 20s escaped the house.

WILL KOLOGI BE TRIED AS AN ADULT?

Because he is a minor, the case remains in Family Court. But Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni has filed an application to move the case to adult court. The judge may decide by next month.

In the meantime, a judge has ordered prosecutors not to release any more information about the case to the public.

WHY DID SCOTT OPEN FIRE?

Gramiccioni has not disclosed a motive.

Scott is said to be on the autism spectrum. Authorities have not discussed what role, if any, developmental disabilities might have played.

Former Morris County Prosecutor Robert Bianchi told New Jersey 101.5 the diagnosis does not necessarily mean he will escape a murder conviction. “Whatever his issues are, they have to be to a point where he does not appreciate the difference between right or wrong,” Bianchi said.

Gramiccioni said that police had never been called to the Wall Street home before the shooting.

The prosecutor said that the family’s reported financial problems likely did not factor into the shooting.

HOW DID HE GET ACCESS TO A GUN?

Gramiccioni said that the gun was legally registered to a member of the family but did not elaborate on how Scott gained access. Authorities have not said who owned the gun, but Gamiccioni suggested that it belonged to a surviving relative.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Eatontown Fire Department softball teammates Jim Gallo and Andrew “Bubba” Gaetano hold a fundraiser at Monmouth Park racetrack at 6 p.m. Friday in order to help with expenses for the surviving family relatives. The evening includes dinner, live music from a number of area bands and a raffle.

A GoFundMe page continues to collect donations for the family.

