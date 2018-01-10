Contact Us
Hungry, thirsty, blinded by messy fur — Worst dogs NJ shelter has ever seen

By Dan Alexander January 10, 2018 11:24 AM
PATERSON — The twelve dogs found caged in an abandoned house were described as the “most seriously matted and neglected dogs we have ever seen” by the shelter that took them in.

Animal Control Officer John DeCando told News 12 New Jersey that they are trying to find whoever left them in the house on 17th Avenue. The barking dogs had no food or water and were malnourished, according to DeCando.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland wrote in a Facebook post that the dogs are in need of medical care and extensive grooming.

“Some of them are unable to even see or walk due to their severe matting,” the shelter wrote. “Yet most are already seeking attention and affection, as if to thank their rescuers.”

Staff members are currently working to nurse the dogs back to health. The shelter did not say when the dogs would be available for adoption.

The shelter is accepting donations via their Betty Lou Fund, which can be earmarked to help the dogs.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ 

