New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for April 21-22

A professor at Brookdale Community College is being accused of using vulgar and racist language in class and harassing a student for being politically conservative. Howard Finkelstein, who teaches the Sociology 105 course at the public school in Monmouth County, was caught on video last week telling that student to “f*** your life” during a discussion about sexual harassment.

The ma href="http://nj1015.com/mom-of-teen-whose-infant-was-found-in-highland-park-also-charged/" target="_blank">mother of a 14-year-old whose newborn was found outside a home on Monday has also been charged in connection with the infant's death.

Including that, authorities continue to investigate three separate cases of infants being abandoned in New Jersey over the past week. But New Jersey has a safe haven law meant to protect such children — giving parents a safe way to drop off unwanted newborns, no questions asked.

The man accused of delivering the heroin to a 15-year-old girl who overdosed and died had bragged about getting her addicting, leaving a father heartbroken and a community looking for answers.

There’s a new twist on the opioid abuse epidemic . A drug that's usually prescribed for epilepsy and nerve damage is being misused by some opioid users in New Jersey to get a more intense high. Gabapentin — also known by the brand names Neurontin and Gralise — is considered non-addictive, and is among the most-prescribed drugs in the nation. But it can be dangerous when used with different types of opioids.

A Rutgers University-Camden study shows state municipal aid funding disparities between North and South Jersey , with the poorer towns in South Jersey getting the short end of the stick from Trenton.

Four years ago, Jersey residents were evenly split on the idea of legalizing marijuana. But a new survey finds a majority of folks are now in favor of it. The latest Monmouth University Polling Institute poll finds that 59 percent support legalizing possession of a small amount of marijuana. Four years ago, just 48 percent supported that. The poll finds 65 percent Democrats support legalizing pot along with 60 percent of independents and 45 percent of Republicans.

The rise in gas prices continues just as the spring/summer driving season gets set to take off. Tracy Noble of AAA/Mid-Atlantic says the average pump price in New Jersey is $2.72 per gallon. While the increase is only a penny in the past week, prices are still up 30 cents since last year at this time.

A headless goat was found in a bin on Monday evening . Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno told NJ.com in an email that the carcass of the goat was found in a 27-gallon plastic container on Linden Avenue along the the New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway tracks near Route 80.

Caring for an elderly loved one in need can be a difficult task , especially when that person needs long-term care that can cost tens of thousands of dollars a year. The emotional and financial strains on family members can be overwhelming at times, with many of them forced to make difficult decisions as they try to do what's best for their loved ones. We explore the issue in this week's Forever 39 podcast .

Trouble continues for the police department of the state's third largest city .

While Rutgers has many resources available for students who experience sexual violence, campus surveys show that students are not aware of them.