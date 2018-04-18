Gas prices continue to climb in NJ — Here are best deals

Rising gas prices continues just as the spring/summer driving season gets set to take off.

Tracy Noble of AAA/Mid-Atlantic says the average pump price in New Jersey is $2.72 per gallon. While the increase is only a penny in the past week, prices are still up 30 cents since last year at this time.

"New Jersey motorists are not seeing any good news at the pump," she said Wednesday.

Noble says Middle East uncertainty and a continued trading rise for crude oil prices are fueling those ever-higher pump prices.

"Crude oil, in fact, closed on Friday at its highest point since December of 2014. So that, and the switchover to the summer blend of fuels, which are more expensive, and this is the time of year where we have refinery maintenance — all of those things translate into higher prices."

Noble says while local stations can change prices daily when they start to rise, Turnpike and Parkway rest stops can only change weekly.

"So, an unlikely bargain spot," she said.

