Headless goat on road could be part of ritual, NJ cops say

ELMWOOD PARK — A headless goat was found in a bin on Monday evening.

Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno told NJ.com in an email that the carcass of the goat was found in a 27-gallon plastic container on Linden Avenue along the the New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway tracks near Route 80.

The chief told the Daily Voice of Elmwood Park and Saddle Brook that the kill looked recent, as the blood found inside the container was fresh and the body had not decomposed. He told the news site it looked like a "Santería-type ritual."

Santeria is a Latin and Caribbean religion with customs that include animal sacrifice.

Foligno and the Bergen County SPCA have note yet returned messages from New Jersey 101.5.

