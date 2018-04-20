Paterson cop was dealing drugs from his police car, feds say

PATERSON — Trouble continues for the police department of the state's third largest city.

Federal prosecutors have charged a 26-year-old officer with dealing heroin, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and marijuana. He even sold the contraband from his police vehicle, prosecutors say.

Ruben McAusland, a city resident, was arrested Friday by federal agents and charged with distributing and possessing with intent to distribute narcotics.

This is the third arrest this month of a Paterson cop.

More than a week ago, Jonathan Bustios, 28, and Eudy Ramos, 31, were arrested and charged with pulling over cars in order to steal cash and firearms.

The feds say McAusland sold drugs to an undercover law enforcement source between October 2017 and this month.

In October 2017, McAusland is accused of selling about 35 grams of marijuana, 48 grams of heroin, 31 grams of cocaine, and 31 grams of crack cocaine for $50.

From November 2017 to January, he sold a pound of marijuana for $4,900, prosecutors say.

In February, McAusland is accused of offering to sell a kilogram of cocaine.

From February to this month, he's accused of selling heroin that was made to look like Percocet pills for $7 a piece.

On Feb. 11, prosecutors say McAusland met the souce in his police vehicle at a supermarket parking lot near the Paterson Police Department headquarters in order to give him four sample heroin pills. On April 1, he sold him 1,010 pills for $7,000, prosecutors say.

McAusland has less than four years of experience and earns a base salary of $52,000.

McAusland's attorney did not immediately return a request for comment Friday afternoon, when McAusland was scheduled to appear before a judge in Newark.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .