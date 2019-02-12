My boy with autism was having meltdown, then this happened

They say a picture says a thousand words. Well I'm offering 7 pictures.

For those who don't know, my wife and I have a 3 year old son, Atticus, who was diagnosed last year with autism. He's a great kid, and like so many on the spectrum he sometimes has a sensory overload and the best way I can put it is he'll feel like his skin doesn't fit right. The other day he began having one of these moments. It quickly was turning into a meltdown. He's also been diagnosed with a casein allergy and we were told there are times he might need ibuprofen for inflammation. Just as my wife went to the kitchen to find some, things suddenly got quiet.

She peeked around the corner back into the room and what she saw made her grab her phone. These 7 pictures show what calmed him down.

This little rescue dog we adopted has only been in the family for a couple weeks yet it's not the first time he's helped calm Atticus. They're already forming a special bond and it's a beautiful thing to see. As the White Stripes song goes...I can tell that we are going to be friends.

