I'm not a Millennial, but I'm pissed off on their behalf. The constant bashing of people born between 1982 and 1996 really needs to end. Spoiled, bubble-wrapped, entitled, snowflake and any number of other insults have been thrown at them for far too long. You realize you're disparaging people who are old enough to be raising their own families now, right? You realize you're disparaging servicemen who have had boots on the ground in Afghanistan, don't you?

Monopoly certainly has not gotten the message. The classic board game has come out with Monopoly for Millennials and focuses on mocking this demographic. The cover changes icon Uncle Pennybags showing him with a cup of coffee, earbuds and a "Participation Medal" and has the wording "Forget real estate. You can't afford it anyway."

And in this version of Monopoly you don't go after money, you go after "experiences." Insulting experiences such as "Parents," "Basement," and "Thrift Shop." A description on Walmart's website reads, "Money doesn't always buy a great time, but experiences, whether they're good or weird last forever" and also notes "adulting is hard."

Who is this game for? For snot-nose holier-than-tho know-it-all 40 and 50 somethings who want to feel better about themselves by over-generalizing an entire generation? Basically, insulting their own children?

Which brings me to a point.

This nonsense of mocking Millennials for feeling too entitled and always seeking a participation trophy is so entirely misplaced. Even if this were true, consider who raised them to be this way? Who was handing out those "ribbons to everybody?" The same jackasses who now mock them. Millennials didn't raise themselves, you see. You who mock them did. And if you think you're off the hook because you're not the parents but the grandparents? Please. Those of you even older folks who deride young people over 'safe spaces' when they protested Trump taking the White House are some of the same people who patted themselves on the back for protesting things like the Vietnam War and were so involved and affected by Watergate. You 'changed the world', remember? Or were you just a snowflake too?

There are good and bad people of any age, race, gender or any other demographic group you can come up with. There are people of varying work ethics throughout. I know many hard-working responsible people in their 20's and early 30's who could run rings around older generations. So next time older folks want to feel tougher and superior to younger folks, maybe remember a Millennial phrase instead..."You do you."

