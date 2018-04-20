Mom of teen whose infant was found in Highland Park also charged

HIGHLAND PARK — The mother of a 14-year-old whose newborn was found outside a home on Monday has also been charged in connection with the infant's death.

The 35-year-old woman did not seek medical attention for her daughter on two occasions and also tampered with evidence, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey.

Her name was not disclosed in order to protect her daughter's identity.

Carey said the infant that was found outside a Lincoln Avenue home on Monday died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. The baby's mother was charged with an act of juvenile delinquency which if committed by an adult would constitute murder.

The woman who found the child told News 12 New Jersey the baby, which she said was a boy, had its umbilical cord still attached when she found him.

The teen's mother was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree, and one count of tampering with physical evidence in the fourth degree.

A newborn baby was found in Trenton on Sunday, stuffed in a duffel bag and wrapped in a blanket. Police estimated the child to be no more than 48 hours old, but believed to be in good health.

Last week a 10-month-old baby girl was found dead in a suitcase along the PATH tracks in Jersey City.

Carey asked anyone with information about the case to call the Prosecutor's Office at 732-572-3800 or Highland Park Police at 732-745-3263.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

