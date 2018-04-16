14-year-old Highland Park girl killed her own newborn son, cops say

HIGHLAND PARK — A 14-year-old borough resident has been charged with killing her newborn son.

The girl has been charged in a juvenile complaint with first-degree murder, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey. Her identity has not been disclosed, because she is a minor.

Police were first notified of a baby found outside of a home on Lincoln Avenue on Monday afternoon. The boy was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where he was pronounced dead, Carey said.

The Highland Park baby is the third infant found abandoned this week, and the second to die. A newborn baby was found in Trenton on Sunday, stuffed in a duffel bag and wrapped in a blanket. Police estimated the child to be no more than 48 hours old, but was believed to be in good health.

Last week a 10-month-old baby girl was found dead in a suitcase along the PATH tracks.

Carey said an autopsy was scheduled for the Highland Park baby, and that the investigation is ongoing.

He encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call Det. Sean McGraw of the Highland Park Police Department at 732-572-3800 or Det. Erik Larsen at the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3263.

More From New Jersey 101.5