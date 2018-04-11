Dead baby found near PATH tracks in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY — The body of a dead infant girl was found near the PATH tracks on Wednesday afternoon

The body was found just off the tracks under the Tonnelle Avenue bridge, according to a message on the the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Twitter account. No other details were disclosed.

Port Authority Police and the Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit are investigating.

The investigation did not have an impact on PATH service.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ