Mike Marino tries to “Make America Italian Again”

It's always a lot of fun when "Jersey Bad Boy" Mike Marino comes in studio. You may remember his "Summer of 86 ." We talked about the good old days of "Montego Bay" as well as some of the other great things about the 80's.

Now he's on a quest to "Make America Italian Again" with a fictitious run for president. Mike's going to be stumping his campaign this Thursday night at Joey Harrison's River House as well as The Razz Room in New Hope on Friday and the legendary Surflight Theatre on Monday July 30. Check out some of Mike's platform as he gave us some new material he's working on... (video above.)

