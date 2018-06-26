Here’s what summer in Belmar looked like in 1986 (VIDEO)

Back in the '80s, there was a club on the west side of Ocean Avenue at 4th. It was called Montego Bay and it was the place to be.

With a stainless steel dance floor and some of the best bartenders around, people who stand in line forever trying to get in.

(photo: Belmar Beach NJ)

Take a look at what fashion, dancing, and clubbing at the Shore looked like 30 years ago, in 1986.

One thing hasn't changed, though. There still isn't any parking!

Check out this classic video:

TELL US: Where did you like to party in the 80's and 90's?