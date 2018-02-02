Lyft discounting rides from these NJ bars for Super Bowl

You'll have less of a reason to drink and drive this Super Bowl Sunday. The ride-share app Lyft is offering 20 percent discounts for up to two rides from a number of bars in New Jersey.

The bars are in South and Central Jersey, where many football fans will be cheering the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots.

Lyft said the discount is "a symbol of hometown pride almost exactly one year into ride-sharing’s legalization in the state, (and to encourage revelers to stay off the road)."

The discount cuts off at $10 for the two rides.

These are the bars where Lyft drivers will drop you off and pick you up for a discount:

More free stuff

A good hangover cure is coffee. Good thing Wawa is offering free cups of joe on Sunday.

Throwing a party?

New Jersey 101.5 reporter Dino Flammia calculated how much you might be spending this year on a bash for the big game.

Speaking of parties, isn't it time we made the Monday after the Super Bowl a national holiday? We asked some company managers.

Some of you, however, might be boycotting the Super Bowl. One New Jersey bar is taking a stand and closing up shop.

Who will win?

Steve Trevelise's dog Fluffy made his pick last week. Check it out:

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .