C-O-F-F-E-E! Wawa celebrates Super Bowl with free drinks

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles fans can celebrate Super Bowl LII with a free coffee on Sunday.

Wawa will offer free coffee in all sizes all day until 6:30 p.m., when the Eagles and Patriots square off in Minnesota.

"At Wawa, we’ve always had a special connection to the Philadelphia culture and its sports teams, and we get just as excited as our customers do when one of them is playing for a chance to win a championship," Chris Gheysens, Wawa president and CEO, said in a statement.

Philadelphia-area Dunkin' Donuts stores are offering 52-cent medium hot or iced coffee for its perks members every day through Sunday. All season long, the chain offered $1 coffee on Eagles game day plus $1 coffee the next day if they won.

Even though Dunkin' Donuts is a Massachusetts-based company, they're offering a better deal for Eagles fans than for fans of their hometown Patriots, who are getting 87-cent coffee (the number for the Patriots' Rob Gronkowski) but nothing in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

Eagles fans also have a party from Bud Light to look forward to. After Eagle Lane Johnson promised beer for everybody in a Twitter message back in July if the team won the Super Bowl, Bud Light offered to pay for the party.

Bud Light said they haven't forgotten but haven't elaborated on their plans.

