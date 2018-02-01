What a Super Bowl party will cost you in NJ this year

If you're kind enough to host a Super Bowl party at your home for family and friends, have you considered instituting a cover charge?

Using average prices at an Ocean County supermarket, we found that hosting a party of just 10 football-loving guests can set you back a few yards financially.

Our shopping list includes a modest spread, from appetizers to dessert. If a store-brand item featured a cheaper price — which was often the case — that's the one we recorded.

Keep in mind this does not include any paper goods or decorations you may purchase.

The biggest expenses, as always, are the main attractions — wings, sandwiches and beer.

Super Bowl LII shopping list (party of 10)

30-pack of lite beer - $21.99

3-foot Italian sub (or hoagie or hero - whatever makes you happy) - $49.99

Buffalo wings platter - $34.99

Potato chips - $4

Dip - $3.19

Tortilla chips - $4

Salsa - $3.49

Bottled water - $2.99

Bottles of soda - $5.50

Cookies - $2.99

Brownie mix - $1.69 (plus necessary ingredients)

The total comes to $134.82 — a couple dollars less than what was calculated two years ago with the same list.

How to cut costs

While store-brand items typically offer a discount versus their name-brand counterparts, you could also shave some additional dollars off the grand total with some simple changes to your menu.

The $34.99 price for wings, mentioned above, comes from the supermarket's catering menu. But elsewhere in the store, heat-and-eat options for nearly the same amount of food are available for around $10.

A 3-foot sub may look impressive when your guests arrive, but $50 is steep. Several smaller subs — which can still be divided — could be the cheaper route.

In a 2018 Super Bowl survey from the National Retail Federation, 82 percent of the respondents who plan to watch the game said they will purchase food and beverages . That's the highest percentage in the survey's history.

NRF claims adults in America will spend a total of $15.3 billion on purchases related to the Patriots-Eagles matchup.

