What a Super Bowl party will cost you in NJ this year
If you're kind enough to host a Super Bowl party at your home for family and friends, have you considered instituting a cover charge?
Using average prices at an Ocean County supermarket, we found that hosting a party of just 10 football-loving guests can set you back a few yards financially.
Our shopping list includes a modest spread, from appetizers to dessert. If a store-brand item featured a cheaper price — which was often the case — that's the one we recorded.
Keep in mind this does not include any paper goods or decorations you may purchase.
The biggest expenses, as always, are the main attractions — wings, sandwiches and beer.
Super Bowl LII shopping list (party of 10)
- 30-pack of lite beer - $21.99
- 3-foot Italian sub (or hoagie or hero - whatever makes you happy) - $49.99
- Buffalo wings platter - $34.99
- Potato chips - $4
- Dip - $3.19
- Tortilla chips - $4
- Salsa - $3.49
- Bottled water - $2.99
- Bottles of soda - $5.50
- Cookies - $2.99
- Brownie mix - $1.69 (plus necessary ingredients)
The total comes to $134.82 — a couple dollars less than what was calculated two years ago with the same list.
How to cut costs
While store-brand items typically offer a discount versus their name-brand counterparts, you could also shave some additional dollars off the grand total with some simple changes to your menu.
The $34.99 price for wings, mentioned above, comes from the supermarket's catering menu. But elsewhere in the store, heat-and-eat options for nearly the same amount of food are available for around $10.
A 3-foot sub may look impressive when your guests arrive, but $50 is steep. Several smaller subs — which can still be divided — could be the cheaper route.
In a 2018 Super Bowl survey from the National Retail Federation, 82 percent of the respondents who plan to watch the game said they will purchase food and beverages. That's the highest percentage in the survey's history.
NRF claims adults in America will spend a total of $15.3 billion on purchases related to the Patriots-Eagles matchup.
More from New Jersey 101.5:
Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.