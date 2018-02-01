Are you boycotting Super Bowl? This NJ bar still taking stand

FARMINGDALE — While bars and restaurants around the area this Sunday will be locking their televisions onto the Super Bowl, at least one local watering hole will not.

Woody’s Roadside Tavern, which has not shown football all season in response to the player protests during the national anthem, announced that it will continue the gridiron blackout for the big game.

Not only will Woody’s not show the big game on Sunday, the restaurant will close entirely at 5 p.m.

“We hope that next season the players find a better way to bring light to issues and stand and respect our flag and anthem,” the restaurant said on its Facebook page.

Woody’s is still accepting catering orders, which must be in by 5 p.m. on Saturday night.

Are you boycotting the Super Bowl?

Take our poll below:

More From New Jersey 101.5

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com