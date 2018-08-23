It’s something that gets brought up all the time, especially when there’s an accident involving an elderly driver in New Jersey: retesting. We need a law that says that over the age of 60 or 65 or 70 drivers need to be re-tested every five years to determine whether his faculties are still intact and that he or she can still safely operate a motor vehicle.

Wednesday morning, a 90-year-old Brick resident named John Bellis drove through the entrance of a CVS , causing severe damage to the front of the store. Luckily, there were no injuries. But that’s this time. I know that there are many elderly drivers out there who are still vital, agile, and safe. But how many times do we have to hear stories like this before we realize that we need to make sure they are capable before they get behind the wheel?

The idea of retesting obviously doesn’t sit well with New Jersey seniors who are, for the most part good, law-abiding citizens, don’t bother anyone and vote in droves. That’s why you will never see a New Jersey politician bring up the idea. Because it’s too little political gain for too big a political risk.

All a politician needs is Mildred and/or Seymour spreading the news at the bridge game or throughout the over 55 community that so-and-so politician doesn’t care about them. Voting is a big deal in the senior citizen community. They take it very seriously and therefore seniors are a powerful voting block. We can only hope that no one gets killed before a politician stands up to try to do something about it. For the good of the people, not just his own career.

