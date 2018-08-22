90-year-old driver crashes into CVS in Brick

BRICK — A car driven by a 90-year-old man crashed into the front of a CVS on Wednesday morning.

John Bellis, a township resident, crashed near the main entrance as he was trying to park around 7:30 a.m., according to police.

Police said there were no injuries to Bellis or anyone inside the store on Burnt Tavern Road.

The impact of the crash caused ":significant damage" to the front of the pharmacy, according to police.

CVS on Burnt Tavern Road in Brick after being hit by a car (Brick Police)

The manager told police that the store was closed but the drive-in was open.

Brick Township Office of Emergency Management, Brick Township Police E.M.S., Brick Township Fire Technical Rescue Team which is made up of members from the Breton Woods, Pioneer Hose, Laurelton and the Herbertsville Volunteer Fire Companies responded to the incident.

