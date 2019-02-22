It’s National Margarita Day! Where to find deals in NJ

There's a day for everything. Why should margaritas be left out? So with today being designated as National Margarita Day, (and it so conveniently falling on a Friday), here are a few places in Jersey you can grab some deals. As always you might want to call ahead to make sure your location is participating.

Chili's

From open until close they are serving 3 premium margaritas for only $5. The Blueberry Pineapple Margarita, the Tropical Sunrise Margarita and the Cuervo Blue Margarita.

On The Border

They have a nice premium 1800 Gran 'Rita for just $5. They're even doing $1 meltdowns, that's a custom flavor infusion like Blue Curacao, Dekuyper Sour Apple, Well Gold Tequila or Peach Schnapps.

Bahama Breeze

This place will get you in the tropical mood. $2.22 Classic Margaritas. Here's a crazy thing they're also launching. Bath bombs inspired by their margaritas. Not sure you want to go to work smelling like margarita from head to toe but hey, that's your business!

TGIFridays

$5 margaritas all day long. $5 appetizers too.

Applebee's

Not quite a margarita but they have Hurricane cocktails for only $1, and some locations will have deals on margaritas too.

Again, call ahead for any of these to make sure your location is participating, and please don't drink and drive!

