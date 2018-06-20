Is there such a thing as “good” frozen pizza?

After getting lambasted for asking about jarred spaghetti sauce , I’m hesitant to ask, but this came off around the office recently. Is there such a thing as a “good” frozen pizza, and, if so, what brand fits the bill?

Now, I wasn’t born in New Jersey, but I do share the typical Jerseyan’s disdain for frozen pizza. I realized today it has probably been over a decade since I had one. I did a little research and discovered that the most popular frozen pizza is DiGiorno’s, and it’s number one by a lot. I have never had a DiGiorno pizza (or the number two brand, Red Baron, for that matter), so maybe I’m missing out on something. So, you tell me, does a “good” frozen pizza exist?