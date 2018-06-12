ICE rounds up 91 in NJ, including gang members & homicide convicts

NEWARK — A five-day sweep across New Jersey netted 91 arrests of nationals from 28 distinct foreign countries and territories, many of whom were previously convicted of charges as severe as homicide, child endangerment, and criminal sexual contact.

NJ.com reported that the arrests carried out by U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement officials took place in 13 of New Jersey's 21 counties. They come on the heels of another sweep that took up five days in April, amid accusations that ICE was overly focused on arresting foreign nationals with no criminal backgrounds.

One of those taken into custody in this latest sweep, the NJ.com report said, was an El Salvadoran national living in West New York who was wanted by Interpol for involvement in the MS-13 gang, and trafficking drugs and guns.

More than three-quarters of those arrested this time did have prior convictions, according to the report.

