When Jim Gearhart last week — reacting to the news President Donald Trump would be picking another Supreme Court Justice — said America needs to get over its "national pastime of killing infants" ... you responded.

"How about we quit confusing an unthinking collection of cells with a 'baby?' Chad Weaver asked on the New Jersey 101.5 Facebook page. It was one of nearly 90 comments that came in.

"At least a quarter of pregnancies are aborted naturally," Sarah Solomon Ed Kimock Jr. said, speaking of miscarriage. Daniel Coots joined in: "A woman has the right to choose what's best for her. Why are there laws governing a women's body but none governing a man's?"

And from Matthew Thompson: "These same people who are anti abortion also want food stamps and health benefits cut to the same. Such hypocrites, they’re not pro-life; they’re pro-birth."

So why does this matter so much to Jim? Why does Jim consider abortion as dark a stain on our history as the witch hunts of centuries ago? He explains in the latest installment of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast, available here as well on iTunes and Google Play.

Jim says he's always been amazed by life — that it's possible at all, and that it's so wonderous.

"But just the fact that there is this life in any form, it totally fascinates me. And I don't like doing anything to stop it," he said.

And that just gets Jim started in the latest edition of the Jim Gearhart show. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And Email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com.

The Jim Gearhart Podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app. You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones, Android devices or your computer:

Subscribe to the Jim Gearhart Show on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Love podcasts? On Speaking Millennial, Bill, Jay, and Jessica ask: Cargo shorts and carrot cake at a wedding?

— Townsquare Media staff

More from New Jersey 101.5 and Jim Gearhart: