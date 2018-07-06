Jim Gearhart has what he calls "an observation amounting to a conviction." Perhaps it's one you've experienced yourself:

"The goal of the healthcare people is to separate suffering people from their money," Jim says in the latest installment of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast, a vailable here as well on iTunes and Google Play.

You don't just got to see a doctor. You see a doctor who's part of a system. And that system is part of a larger system. And that larger system is part of a corporation.

"And when the corporation takes over, humanity goes out the window, because it's all profit and money — and the doctor is kind of caught in the middle of that," Jim says.

One doctor even told him point blank: "It's not about the patient and the patient's health — it's about creating volume."

And that just gets Jim started in the latest edition of the Jim Gearhart show.

