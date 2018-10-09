How to make the best pizza in NJ

October is, as you may know, national pizza month. We highlighted a "gourmet" pizza last week and heard about it through email. This week we'll go a little more traditional but not entirely. For years everyone wondered what was so special about Mack & Manco's Pizza on the Ocean City boardwalk. There were plenty of other pizza joints on the famous wooden promenade but M & M, now renamed 'Manco & Manco' Pizza always seemed to draw the biggest crowd.

Someone called into our show years ago and told us, it was the cheese. A possible mixture of a mild cheddar or Monterey Jack with a specially seasoned sauce. So I did some experimenting and all the people I know who love Manco & Manco pizza, seem to think I might be onto something.

If you have a pizza recipe or combination you want me to try for you, email me your idea at dennis.malloy@townspquare.com .

