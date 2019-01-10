How to make Manicotti with a twist

You may have had manicotti or cannelloni at an Italian restaurant or perhaps homemade by a relative. It's a tube of pasta traditionally filled with ricotta cheese. Some people like to add veggies like spinach. I decided to add a Sicilian twist to the recipe, by including the ingredients of 'pasta alla Norma' into the mix. That's a popular dish in Sicily with eggplant and ricotta cheese. I've always loved the combination of those two with Italian sausage on a pizza, so why not stuff it into some manicotti?!

