Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Hangover IV Drip — Is it really the cure to drunkenness?

By Bill Spadea January 23, 2018 4:49 PM

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Yup, mornings filled with conversations about bacon, beer, bourbon and burgers needed some balance. Well, at least according to some of the women from the Morning Show crew! We had quite a morning on Tuesday for the first official “Ladies Day Show” lead by Producer Kristen, Jill Myra and Jen Ursillo. From our friends at Rose’s Razors, to IV hangover cures, to “Cinnamon Toast Crunch” shots, it was interesting for sure. The best explanation for the video you’re about to watch came from our AM Show Producer, Kristen Accardi:

“Fireball Whiskey, RumChata, fresh pancakes, a new set of razors and a hangover IV drip is all we needed to have a successful ‘Ladies Morning’. After making our delicious Cinnamon Toast Crunch shots (with the Fireball and RumChata), the ladies gladly shared them with the guys, who actually enjoyed it, and topped off all the alcohol with some blueberry filled pancakes with fresh fruit from the Ewing Diner. Thanks to Rose’s Razors, all the ladies are now equipped with new, shiny shaving razors, which we’ll use more often than the guys will ever need to. And the icing on the cake, NJ 101.5’s own Jill Myra had a few drinks the night before just so she can volunteer for the hangover IV drip all thanks to the nurses at GLO DERMA. The question is, did it really cure her hangover? ‘Ladies Morning’ was so much fun, I’m pretty sure we convinced Bill to let us take over the show at least once a month…..”

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | Category: Bill Spadea | Featured Videos | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM