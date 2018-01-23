Hangover IV Drip — Is it really the cure to drunkenness?

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Yup, mornings filled with conversations about bacon, beer, bourbon and burgers needed some balance. Well, at least according to some of the women from the Morning Show crew! We had quite a morning on Tuesday for the first official “Ladies Day Show” lead by Producer Kristen, Jill Myra and Jen Ursillo. From our friends at Rose’s Razors, to IV hangover cures, to “Cinnamon Toast Crunch” shots, it was interesting for sure. The best explanation for the video you’re about to watch came from our AM Show Producer, Kristen Accardi:

“Fireball Whiskey, RumChata, fresh pancakes, a new set of razors and a hangover IV drip is all we needed to have a successful ‘Ladies Morning’. After making our delicious Cinnamon Toast Crunch shots (with the Fireball and RumChata), the ladies gladly shared them with the guys, who actually enjoyed it, and topped off all the alcohol with some blueberry filled pancakes with fresh fruit from the Ewing Diner. Thanks to Rose’s Razors, all the ladies are now equipped with new, shiny shaving razors, which we’ll use more often than the guys will ever need to. And the icing on the cake, NJ 101.5’s own Jill Myra had a few drinks the night before just so she can volunteer for the hangover IV drip all thanks to the nurses at GLO DERMA. The question is, did it really cure her hangover? ‘Ladies Morning’ was so much fun, I’m pretty sure we convinced Bill to let us take over the show at least once a month…..”

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

