Gun control won’t stop psychopaths — here’s the core problem

Jim Gearhart isn't what you'd call a gun enthusiast — or, if you're being more derisive, a "gun nut."

Sure, Jim knows his way around a gun. But he gave up hunting ages ago , and he's long since given away his last firearm. And he doesn't see much sense in just anyone and everyone having access to assault weapons .

Still, Jim says, you could ban assault weapons, you could even ban the NRA — and you wouldn't get to the heart of the problem plaguing society.

"We are consumed with violence," Jim says in the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play . "That's got to play after it to some extent. What if you said we're going to go after the real cause ... and we're going to have a demonstration against violence in media? Violence in culture?"

He can't imagine many people would attend. After all, they love their violent video games. They make big bucks off their violent movies. So cracking down on guns? What good will that do while society remains so obsessed with violent death?

"It's not going to help," Jim says. "It's not going to help anybody's mental aberation, who is fueled by a tsunami of violence, everywhere you turn."

"Good heavens," Jim says, rehearsing. "That conservative is a few screws short of a hardware store!"

Or how about "he's got an intellect rivaled by garden tools?" Maybe at the White House "the gates are down, the lights are flashing, but the train isn't coming?

— Townsquare Media staff

