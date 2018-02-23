Why people are so desperate to hold onto their guns

The language of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution couldn't be clearer.

"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

There it is, in simple terms: Shall not be infringed.

"According to the left elite, the only problem we have, really, are the unbalanced people — and anybody who owns a gun, to them, is unbalanced," Jim Geahart says says in the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play . This week, he's joined by longtime morning show partner and New Jersey 101.5 traffic reporter Bob Williams for the show.

Jim doesn't belong to the NRA. He's never had any desire to. But he's owned guns. He's even been a hunter — until he decided killing wasn't something he could do any longer .

But he's astonished by the tremendous killing power of modern weaponry.

"What was in the mind of the people who wrote (the Second Amendment), the Founding Fathers?" Jim asks.

Well, it was a flint-lock musket, and you were lucky to hit anything with it.

"Why not go and allow the Second Amendment — everybody has a right to bear arms — but you can only old an old musket," Jim says.

Jim understands why, in the wake of a tragedy, there's a tremendous drive for more gun control. But he also thinks he understands why gun lovers cling so desperately to their right to keep arms. And it's not as simple as you'd thing.

That's just part of what Jim takes on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And Email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

The Jim Gearhart Podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app . You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones , Android devices or your computer:

