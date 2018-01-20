Eagles vs Vikings for Super Bowl spot — Fluffy’s pick is …

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Who will win Sunday night’s Eagles vs Vikings NFC Championship game?

Who knows! But here’s Fluffy weighing in after successfully picking Philadelphia to beat the Atlanta Falcons last week (much to my son Lennon’s dismay.)

Now Fluffy’s picking the winner of the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. Both teams finished 13-3 this year and the winner gets to face the AF.

Watch the video above.

The game starts 6:40 p.m. on Fox.