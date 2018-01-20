Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Eagles vs Vikings for Super Bowl spot — Fluffy’s pick is …

By Steve Trevelise January 20, 2018 6:28 PM

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Who will win Sunday night’s Eagles vs Vikings NFC Championship game?

Who knows! But here’s Fluffy weighing in after successfully picking Philadelphia to beat the Atlanta Falcons last week (much to my son Lennon’s dismay.)

Now Fluffy’s picking the winner of the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. Both teams finished 13-3 this year and the winner gets to face the AF.

Watch the video above.

The game starts 6:40 p.m. on Fox.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | Category: Entertainment | Featured Videos | New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM