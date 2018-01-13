Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons, Jan. 13 — Fluffy’s Football Forecast

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

It’s playoff time and Fluffy is forecasting the winner of the Philadelphia Eagles vs the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta has won seven of it’s last nine games and has been in “playoff mode” for the last month, needing to win every game just to make it in.

Philadelphia is the No. 1 seed coming off a bye week and enjoys home field advantage as long as they keep winning. But none of that matters to my dog Fluffy, who’s simply eating out of the bowl in front of who he thinks will win.