Couple caught having sex in Jersey Shore church garden, cops say

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A North Jersey man and woman were charged with lewdness after they were found having sex at a Jersey Shore church.

Seaside Heights Police Chief Tommy Boyd told the Asbury Park Press that Anthony Getchius, 43, of Newark and Noelle Smart, 48, of Jersey City were found by a priest Tuesday afternoon beneath a statue of the Virgin Mary in a garden at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Grant Avenue.

The church is located across the street from Seaside Heights police headquarters.

Getchius faces additional charges of creating a dangerous condition and obstruction of administration of law, according to his Ocean County Jail record.

Both listed their marital status as "single" on their respective records. They are both being held pending a hearing which has not yet been scheduled.

The church will be merged with St. Catharine Parish of Seaside Park by the Trenton Diocese to become St. Junipero Serra Parish, effective July 1.

Seaside Heights police have not yet returned a message.

Vin Ebenau contributed to this report.

